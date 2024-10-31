City cricketer to take on new challenges

Hyderabad: Hyderabad cricketer Tadakamalla Narsing Raj Mohit, known as TNR Mohit is set to play for the Arunachal Pradesh Senior Men’s team as a guest player for the 2024-25 domestic cricket season. This marks a key transition for the 23-year-old all-rounder, who previously played for the Hyderabad Cricket Association, including its Ranji Trophy squad, until 2023.

Starting cricket at the age of seven, Mohit’s talent quickly became evident. He represented Telangana in the U-19 National School Games in 2018, and his strong performances in Hyderabad’s cricket league earned him a spot in the CK Nayudu Trophy team for the 2021-22 season. Mentored by former BCCI selection committee chairman MSK Prasad and Hyderabad veteran Kanwaljit Singh, Mohit developed into a reliable right-arm off-spinner and a capable right-handed batsman.

His all-round skills and leadership will be a valuable asset as he takes on new challenges in Indian domestic cricket, aiming to make a broader impact on the field.