City gears up for Women’s Hockey World Cup Qualifier 2026



The city, which is rapidly emerging as a global city is set to host the prestigious Women’s Hockey World Cup Qualifier Tournament 2026, organised by the Fédération Internationale de Hockey. The tournament will be held from March 8 to 14 at the Gachibowli Hockey Stadium.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, the government and the Sports Department have completed all arrangements to host the international event. Teams from India, Austria, England, Italy, Korea, Scotland, Uruguay and Wales will compete in the tournament, which will play a crucial role in determining qualification for the Women's FIH Hockey World Cup 2026.

The Sports Authority of Telangana has ensured world-class facilities at the venue, including an international-standard astro turf field, modern infrastructure, high security arrangements and comfortable accommodation for athletes.

All participating teams have already arrived in the city and begun practice sessions at the upgraded stadium. Heritage tours and recreational programmes are also being planned for international delegates and players to showcase Hyderabad’s rich culture.

Officials have urged sports lovers to attend the matches and help promote this prestigious global sporting event.