City green activist rolls out Rainwater Revolution drive

Hyderabad : To address water scarcity and encourage sustainable practices to prevent future crises, environmentalist M Karunakar Reddy has initiated the ‘Rainwater Revolution’ campaign, advocating for the essential practice of rainwater harvesting.

This campaign, launched in May, aims to develop solutions for tackling water scarcity by harnessing the power of rainwater. It seeks to motivate people to collect and store rainwater for various essential purposes, including sanitation and consumption after proper treatment.

M Karunakar Reddy, environmentalist and founder of Igniting Minds, said, “We are aware of the water crises faced by residents in Bengaluru and Delhi. To prevent a similar situation in Telangana, we have launched this campaign. It aims to create awareness coupled with action. Rainwater harvesting is a sustainable solution that helps recharge groundwater levels and reduces the burden on municipal water supply. It plays a vital role, especially during the summer.”

Emphasising the importance of the campaign, he said, “As we saw this summer, several localities in Hyderabad struggled with water crises. We must avoid facing the same hardships next summer. With the monsoon arriving in the third week of May, we planned to launch this campaign to motivate people to adopt rainwater harvesting, which is cost-effective. Our team at Igniting Minds is ready to help anyone install rainwater harvesting filters in an affordable way. The shelf life of these harvesting structures is 20 years.”

“In one month, we have received an encouraging response, with around 9,000 people across Telangana approaching us and 3,000 already agreeing to install rainwater harvesting filters. This year, our goal is to construct around 10,000 rainwater harvesting structures, which will help save and conserve 1.27 TMC of water. On humanitarian grounds, we are also collaborating with the Hyderabad Water Board,” he added.

He appealed to more people to participate in the ‘Rainwater Revolution’, and for suggestions and guidance, individuals can reach out at 9000365000.