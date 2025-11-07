City residents continue to shower praises on HYDRAA for good work

Hyderabad: For the second consecutive day, citizens in Hyderabad organised rallies praising HYDRAA for its effective civic works. Residents who had faced decades of severe flooding publicly thanked HYDRAA for widening the Patny Nala and permanently resolving the long-standing waterlogging problem. They expressed immense satisfaction that even heavy rains this year caused no flooding or damage, appreciating the agency's quick and effective intervention.

On Thursday, residents from nearby colonies of the Patny area took out rallies specifically to thank HYDRAA for expanding the Patny Nala, which prevented flooding in eight surrounding colonies. People from Paiga Colony, Patny Colony, Viman Nagar, BHEL Colony, and Indiramma Nagar participated in the rally, stating that the area which once "panicked at the first sign of rain" is now completely free from fear.

The residents noted that for years, the 70-foot-wide nala at Patny had been severely narrowed down to just 15–18 feet, leading to serious flooding and property loss every monsoon. They recounted: “For almost three decades, our cars would submerge, and we suffered damages worth lakhs of rupees.” They expressed happiness that after HYDRAA’s intervention, the drain was restored to its original width, and the flooding problem was completely resolved immediately after their complaints.

Meanwhile, residents also gathered at Maitrivanam junction in Ameerpet, carrying placards and slogans in support of HYDRAA. Locals from Ameerpet, Srinivas Nagar, Gayatri Nagar, Krishna Nagar, and Ambedkar Nagar formed a human chain rally to appreciate the agency’s efforts.

According to these residents, even five centimetres of rainfall used to leave their neighbourhoods waterlogged. Now, despite recently receiving 15 centimetres of rain, there was no flooding at all. Locals credited HYDRAA’s extensive desilting work on the underground pipelines for preventing water stagnation, noting that the complete removal of silt ensured water drained away smoothly for the first time in years. The residents of Ambedkar Nagar also praised the agency for clearing blocked drains that once caused wastewater to overflow onto roads.

The residents lauded Chief Minister Revanth Reddy for personally visiting affected areas and assessing the situation, and also appreciated HYDRAA Commissioner A V Ranganath for his frequent inspections, stating that HYDRAA has solved long-standing civic issues within just one year.