City top cop C V Anand thanks citizens for peaceful conduct of festivals

Hyderabad: Hyderabad City Police Commissioner C V Anand thanked the community members of Hindu, Muslim and Sikh for cooperating with the police and extending support for peaceful conduct of all the festivals celebrated in the city.

Maintaining communal amity, self-discipline and positive response of the religious clerics, peace committee members paved way for the peaceful conclusion of the festivals. After two years of Covid induced lull, this time the participation of devotees of all religions in their respective festivities had increased. This was seen during festivals including Sri Ramnavami, Hanuman Jayanthi, Ganesh Chaturthi, Ramzan-Eid, Bakr-Eid, Moharram, Milad-un-Nabi and Dussehra. "We appreciate the support that you all have given to us. Hyderabad remains a historically diverse and harmonious city through your care about our city and continuous cooperation with the police department," he added.

"We could uphold the Ganga-Jamuni Tehzeeb and keep the city safe amidst other events happening which threatened the peace of this city. The outpouring support has been graciously overwhelming," added the Commissioner. Coordination meetings, elaborate security and traffic arrangements, involvement of volunteers had resulted in zero incidents throughout the year and people of all faiths celebrated the festivals with gaiety and fervour. Later, C V Anand appreciated the efforts of all police officers and congratulated them.