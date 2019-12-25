Civic polls: Political parties told to take nod for conducting rallies, meetings in Narayanpet

Narayanpet: Ensuring early preparations for the upcoming municipal elections in Narayanpet district, District Collector S Venkat Rao and Superintendent of Police Chetana took part in a review meeting with district officials and directed them to get ready for the polls in Narayanpet, Makthal and Kosgi municipalities in the district.



Speaking on the occasion, the District Collector said that as the State Election Commission had issued the schedule for the elections, the election code for municipal elections has come into force from December 23.

They issued instructions to the police department to implement the model code of conduct by keeping a tab on the activities of various political parties and their leaders.

In Narayanpet and Makthal municipalities, there are about 56 wards that are going for elections and of them Narayanpet has 24 wards, Makthal and Kosgi 16 wards each. The district administration has directed the polling officials to set up a total of 112 polling stations in all the three municipalities and get ready with the necessary polling equipment so that the elections are conducted in a smooth manner without any hassles.

"As the election code has come into force, it is necessary for all political parties to take early permission to conduct rallies and meetings. If anyone is found violating the election code, serious action will be taken against them," informed the District Collector.

At total of more than 59,000 voters in all the three municipalities are expected to exercise their franchise on January 22.