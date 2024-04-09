  • Menu
Civil Supplies Dept to procure over 75 lakh MT paddy
Hyderabad: The Civil Supplies Department has geared up to procure 75.40 lakh metric tonnes of paddy in this Yasangi season.

According to officials, the State government has made all the arrangements for opening a total of 7,149 procurement centres this season, among which already 5,422 centres are operational and in five districts where the process has already commenced.

The department began opening these centres on March 25, and the remaining 1,727 centres will be opened in a couple of days. Till now, a total of 4,345 farmers have sold their produce at 443 centres, totaling 31.215 MT of paddy.

