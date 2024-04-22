Civil Supply Principal Secretary D.S Chauhan held a review meeting on the purchase of rice grain

Nagarkurnool: On Monday, Civil Supplies Department Principal Secretary D.S. Chauhan held a video conference with the Additional Collectors of all the districts of the state and inquired about the functioning of the rice purchase centers in the state and the officials.

Marketing and agriculture officials said that tarpaulin covers should be made available at the paddy procurement centers to prevent the grains brought by the farmers from getting wet in the rains.

The officials were ordered to take early measures to prevent the grain from getting wet. He said that the farmers should be assured that they will also buy wet grain. District Additional Collector Revenue Sitarama Rao, District Marketing Officer Balamani, District Agriculture Officer Venkateshwarlu and Civil Supplies Department officials participated in this video conference from the NIC Hall of the District IDOC office.