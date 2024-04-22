Live
- Cong's ‘saffron terror’, '26/11 RSS plot’ jibes haunt party amid appeasement politics row
- Allu Arjun, Jackie Shroff call for environmental conservation on Earth Day
- CCI sets the ball rolling for studying AI's impact on market competition
- IPL 2024: Mitchell Marsh to miss remainder of season due to hamstring injury
- District SP Vaibhav Gaikwad Raghunath received the complaints in the Police Grievance Cell
- Civil Supply Principal Secretary D.S Chauhan held a review meeting on the purchase of rice grain
- CM Siddaramaiah receives a garland made of free bus tickets
- Leading ophthalmologist Dr G. Natchiar conferred Padma Shri
- Reliance Industries becomes first Indian company to cross Rs 1 lakh crore threshold in pre-tax profits
- District SP Gaikwad Vaibhav Raghunath has made tight arrangements for the Saleswaram fair
Just In
Civil Supply Principal Secretary D.S Chauhan held a review meeting on the purchase of rice grain
On Monday, Civil Supplies Department Principal Secretary D.S. Chauhan held a video conference with the Additional Collectors of all the districts of the state and inquired about the functioning of the rice purchase centers in the state and the officials.
Nagarkurnool: On Monday, Civil Supplies Department Principal Secretary D.S. Chauhan held a video conference with the Additional Collectors of all the districts of the state and inquired about the functioning of the rice purchase centers in the state and the officials.
Marketing and agriculture officials said that tarpaulin covers should be made available at the paddy procurement centers to prevent the grains brought by the farmers from getting wet in the rains.
The officials were ordered to take early measures to prevent the grain from getting wet. He said that the farmers should be assured that they will also buy wet grain. District Additional Collector Revenue Sitarama Rao, District Marketing Officer Balamani, District Agriculture Officer Venkateshwarlu and Civil Supplies Department officials participated in this video conference from the NIC Hall of the District IDOC office.