Live
- Convergence Foundation co-hosts a landmark meet on ‘Creating Systemic Impact’
- Cab driver reveals he earns Rs 3,000 to Rs 4,000 per day, internet reacts
- India posts record-breaking 603/6, SA fight back
- 140mn in joy of tears
- Bookshelf
- 12 Injured in Bus-Oil Tanker Collision in Bhadradri Kothagudem District
- Focus on projects that can be taken up in PPP mode says Collector P Prasanthi
- ‘Agla Varka’ initiative launched to redefine Punjab
- Pawan Kalyan Likely to Meet Telangana Janasena Leaders in Hyderabad
- Andhra Pradesh: Officials make all arrangements for pension distribution
Just In
Clear clogged manholes on a war-footing
Highlights
A V Ranganath, the newly appointed Commissioner for GHMC’s Enforcement, Vigilance & Disaster Management, who conducted a surprise inspection of the critical locations in the City, directed officials to ensure rainwater drains easily.
Hyderabad: A V Ranganath, the newly appointed Commissioner for GHMC’s Enforcement, Vigilance & Disaster Management, who conducted a surprise inspection of the critical locations in the City, directed officials to ensure rainwater drains easily.
In wake of the rainy season, he instructed the officials to ensure that the 140 water logging points are desilted at the earliest.
On Saturday, he visited various locations in the Madhapur area and inspected the works at catch pits and manholes. He asked the officials to ensure all the silt and garbage is cleared within the next two days to ensure pedestrians and motorists don’t face problems in case of heavy rainfall in coming days.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS