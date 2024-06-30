  • Menu
Clear clogged manholes on a war-footing

Clear clogged manholes on a war-footing
Hyderabad: A V Ranganath, the newly appointed Commissioner for GHMC’s Enforcement, Vigilance & Disaster Management, who conducted a surprise inspection of the critical locations in the City, directed officials to ensure rainwater drains easily.

In wake of the rainy season, he instructed the officials to ensure that the 140 water logging points are desilted at the earliest.

On Saturday, he visited various locations in the Madhapur area and inspected the works at catch pits and manholes. He asked the officials to ensure all the silt and garbage is cleared within the next two days to ensure pedestrians and motorists don’t face problems in case of heavy rainfall in coming days.

