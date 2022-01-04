Clear pending Prajavani issues speedily: Collector PS Uday Kumar

Nagarkurnool: Nagarkurnool district Collector PS Uday Kumar on Monday directed the officials to clear the pending Prajavani grievances on priority in a time bound manner. While taking part in a Prajavani grievance addressal programme on Monday, the Collector took note with regard to the delayed resolution of Prajavani complaints.

Additional Collectors Manu Chaudhary and PS Srinivas Reddy too received the complaints from the public and assured them of early resolution.

On the sidelines of Prajavani, the Collector held a video conference with the Tahsildars, Municipal commissioners and other officials of various departments and sought to know as to how many Prajavani complaints have been received in the district during the past two months.

The officials informed the Collector that about 248 Prajavani complaints were received in past two months and majority of them are resolved, while some of they are pending at the Tahasildar and municipal offices.

PS Uday Kumar then directed the concerned Tahsildars to immediately resolve the pending grievances of the people in a week's time and upload the status of the same on to the online portal.

"Even though majority of the complaints are resolved, some of them are pending at district panchayat officer, at Tahasildar offices and we have directed the officials to give top priority for resolving the Prajavani complaints and the same must be uploaded into the public log," observed the Collector.

He instructed all the concerned department heads to resolve the grievances of the people in a timely manner and immediately.