Close shave for schoolchildren

Munagala (Suryapet): A car hit an auto carrying schoolchildren while crossing the road at Munagala Government Hospital. Under the impact, the auto overturned and the driver suffered serious injuries. However, the students escaped narrowly with minor injuries.

On receipt of information, the local police rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to the hospital. They informed that there were 12 students in the auto at the time of the accident and all are natives of Barakath Gudem in Munagala mandal. They booked a case and took up an investigation. Parents of the students heaved a sigh of relief as no child was injured in the mishap.