- Energy Conservation Week to be observed from Dec 14 to 20
- Profit booking snaps 2-day winning streak
- Update TTD website with info on local temples: EO
- Defeat of YSRCP inevitable, says Narayana
- Economy growing in right direction: FM
- PSBs pass on Rs 11k-cr bad loans to NARCL
- Electoral rolls’ revision sparks controversy in Tirupati district
- Anantapur: Central team arrives to study drought conditions
- Sebi frames norms on brokers
- Retail inflation rises to 5.55% in Nov
CM appoints Ayodhya Reddy as CPRO
Hyderabad: Telangana Government has appointed senior journalist and TPCC official Spokesperson B Ayodhya Reddy as CPRO (Chief Public Relations Officer) to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.
Reddy works in various vernacular Telugu news dailies before entering into active politics. Hailing from Alair Assembly Constituency, the senior scribe was appointed as Telangana Congress spokesperson soon after his joining the party.
He was active in coordinating between the Congress party and media outlets. During the recent Assembly elections, the Chief minister entrusted Reddy with a big responsibility of handling the war room to update the Congress about the political developments from time to time.
