CM appoints Ayodhya Reddy as CPRO

CM appoints Ayodhya Reddy as CPRO
Hyderabad: Telangana Government has appointed senior journalist and TPCC official Spokesperson B Ayodhya Reddy as CPRO (Chief Public Relations Officer) to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.

Reddy works in various vernacular Telugu news dailies before entering into active politics. Hailing from Alair Assembly Constituency, the senior scribe was appointed as Telangana Congress spokesperson soon after his joining the party.

He was active in coordinating between the Congress party and media outlets. During the recent Assembly elections, the Chief minister entrusted Reddy with a big responsibility of handling the war room to update the Congress about the political developments from time to time.

