CM approves 7 new flyovers in Greater Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy ordered the officials to prepare plans for the development of Core Urban area inside the Outer Ring Road with international standards to provide better infrastructure facilities to the residents.

In a review meeting with MA and UD officials here on Thursday, the Chief Minister suggested that the drone survey, which has already been undertaken as a pilot project in this regard, should be conducted in the entire Core Urban Area.

The officials have been asked to collect the complete details of houses, safe drinking water supply, electricity facilities and sewage system in the city. The CM emphasised that the basic facilities should be provided to the residents in the city as per their needs without any disruption.

CM Revanth Reddy asked that the officials, if necessary, should seek Google’s technical cooperation for traffic management in the city to ensure hassle-free vehicular movement. Plans should also be prepared for the restoration of ponds and expansion of drains.

The CM approved the proposal to construction flyovers at the seven identified high-traffic major intersections and ordered to call for tenders at the earliest by completing land acquisition and other related works.