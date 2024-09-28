CM assures big boost to heritage tourism in Hyd

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has announced that all historic buildings located along the Musi River will be developed into famous tourist spots. Notable structures such as Osmania Hospital, the High Court, Jubilee Hall, and Puranapool Bridge are situated on or near the riverbanks in the city.

The Chief Minister urged industrialists to step forward for the preservation of buildings that reflect the culture of Hyderabad. He mentioned that the government has initiated the renovation of the old assembly building and that the state Legislative Council will soon be relocated to the renovated site. Jubilee Hall, the home of the Legislative Council, holds historical significance and was constructed using special technology, warranting its preservation.

CM Revanth Reddy suggested that the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) adopt and preserve Jubilee Hall. He also highlighted plans for the preservation of the old Osmania Hospital, with a new Osmania Hospital set to be constructed at Goshamahal Stadium. He emphasized the importance of protecting the High Court building and noted that the government has already allocated 100 acres of land for the construction of a new High Court building at Rajendra Nagar. Additionally, he called for the preservation of historical structures like Puranapool Bridge and the Hyderabad City College building, while mentioning that the Charminar conservation project is already in progress.

On this occasion, the State Tourism Department signed an agreement with the CII for the restoration of several ancient stepwells in Hyderabad. Industrialists have committed to restoring and preserving these stepwells and promoting them as tourist spots. They handed over the agreement documents to CM Revanth Reddy, with Infosys taking responsibility for the renovation of the Mahalaka stepwell at Osmania University, Sai Life adopting the Manchirevula stepwell, Bharat Biotech restoring the Salar Jung and Ammapalli wells, Dodla Dairy renovating the Adikmet stepwell, TGRTC handling the Falaknuma stepwell, and Koti Women’s College restoring the Residency stepwell.

Revanth Reddy stated that students in government schools are being given the opportunity to visit tourist and historical sites in the state free of cost, through the government’s Telangana Darshini program.