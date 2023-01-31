CM, BRS leaders lied on Bayyaram steel plant: Bandi Sanjay Kumar

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Monday demanded an unconditional apology from Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao for his 'blatant lies' about the Bayyaram steel plant in Khammam district.

"For the last few years, KCR and BRS leaders have been slinging mud at the Narendra Modi government alleging that it had not been granting approval for setting up of a steel plant at Bayyaram. But the latest statement from the Centre clearly said the State government had not at all submitted any detailed project report on the steel plant," he pointed out while speaking to the media, after calling on ageing BJP leader Bhanuprakash, who was injured in a recent police assault and undergoing treatment at Global Hospitals.

Bandi said the Centre had said there had been no response from the State government for the last three years for the communication seeking a DPR on the Bayyaram steel plant. "Now, where does KCR keep his face? He should tender an unconditional apology to people for lying on the steel plant all these days," he remarked.

He alleged that the police had made a brutal assault on the BJP and Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha activists who were fighting for justice for candidates appearing for sub-inspector and constable recruitment. "There were several goofs-up in the question papers. Instead of rectifying mistakes, the government is instigating the police to attack those who question mistakes," he alleged. Accusing KCR and his party leaders of indulging in cheap politics and trying to divert attention of people from debate on misrule, Bandi said the State government had not learnt any lesson even after receiving a setback in the high court in its attempt to blame Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan

"The Chief Minister, who has gone to court questioning the Governor for not approving the file on State budget for the last three days, has not uttered a word when the Assembly Speaker had kept pending the file on defection of MLAs," he pointed out. Bandi demanded the KCR government to come for an open debate on non-fulfilment of his promises like filling up 1.91 lakh government jobs, completion of double bedroom houses, crop loan waiver.

He said it was unfortunate that a sarpanch and her husband attempted suicide at the Nizamabad collectorate for not getting their bills cleared for a long time.