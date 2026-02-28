CM calls for structured plan to enhance women’s role in policing

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy instructed the Police Department to undertake a structured study of best practices adopted by various states and submit actionable recommendations for policy adoption. On Friday, Revanth Reddy released two significant publications --the book on the 1st Telangana Conference for Women in Police and the RBVRR TGPA annual magazine-2025.

On the occasion, Revanth Reddy appreciated the initiative taken by RBVRR TGPA in organising the 1st Telangana Conference for Women in Police and documenting its deliberations and recommendations in book form.

The CM observed that women personnel are playing an increasingly vital role in policing, law & order, investigation, traffic management and bandobust duties across the state. The Chief Minister recommended the formation of a Special Team to study best practices in women recruitment, retention, training and career progression across various states like Tamil Nadu and directed officials to examine the feasibility of implementing suitable policy measures in Telangana to further strengthen women’s participation and leadership in policing.

Abhilasha Bisht, DGP & Director, TGPA, emphasised five key priority areas for strengthening women in policing - infrastructure enhancement, women as Station House Officers, increased representation in Armed Reserve & Battalions, training reforms and uniform comfort guidelines.

The release of the publications marks a significant step towards institutionalising gender-inclusive reforms and recognising the contributions of women personnel in Telangana police. The event reaffirmed the government’s commitment to building a progressive, inclusive and future-ready police force in the state.