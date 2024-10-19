CM Cup 2024 Torch Rally Flagged Off in Gadwal: Aiming to Nurture Athletes from Village to International Level

Gadwal: District Collector B.M. Santosh said that students and youth should excel in sports from the rural level to the international level. On Saturday, District Collector B.M. Santosh, along with SP Thota Srinivasa Rao and Gadwal MLA Krishna Mohan Reddy, lit the torch for the "CM Cup 2024" at Sangala Park and flagged off a rally. The torch rally, attended by a large number of youth, proceeded from Sangala Park to the Gadwal Collectorate.

Speaking on the occasion, the District Collector mentioned that the torch rally was organized across the state to raise awareness about the CM Cup 2024, with the goal of nurturing athletes from the village level to the world stage. He emphasized the need to identify talent at the village level to ensure athletes from Telangana can participate in competitions like the Olympics. Through the CM Cup program, athletes with good skills from the village, mandal, and district levels will be selected and encouraged to compete at the state, national, and international levels, including the Olympics. The government, in addition to providing special incentives, will also offer government jobs to those who excel in sports. He highlighted the state's recent appointments of athletes like Nikhat Zareen, who participated in the Olympics, and Mohammad Siraj, a T20 World Cup cricket winner, to DSP-level positions. He also noted that sports have evolved from being just games to becoming professional careers. While mental health is important, physical health is equally crucial, and sports play a vital role in personal development. He added that through sports, individuals not only improve physical fitness but also become mentally stronger.

SP Srinivasa Rao remarked that sports improve both physical health and mental strength. He added that individuals excelling in sports have better opportunities to join the police force, as it requires a combination of physical and mental strength to overcome the challenges in the field. He mentioned that the government is fully committed to promoting young athletes selected from the village level through the CM Cup, giving them opportunities to excel at the state and national levels.

Gadwal MLA Krishna Mohan Reddy highlighted that the main objective of the CM Cup 2024 is to identify and encourage talented athletes from villages, mandals, and districts. He assured that every athlete at the mandal, village, and district levels would receive appropriate opportunities. He also expressed his hope that athletes from Gadwal will be selected for state-level competitions, and further, that athletes from the region will participate in the Olympics representing Telangana.

Additional Collector Lakshmi Narayana, Battalion DSP Raghunath Chauhan, District Sports Officer B.S. Anand, officials, and athletes were present at the event.