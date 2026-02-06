CM dares BJP to arrest KCR in Kaleshwaram case

Hyderabad: Chief Minister Anumula Revanth Reddy on Thursday questioned the Centre’s inaction in alleged irregularities in Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation project, asking why Prime Minister Narendra Modi had not ordered a CBI inquiry despite earlier remarks that the project had become an ‘ATM for KCR’.

Responding to criticism by Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar over delays in cases against Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leaders, the Chief Minister said the BJP should stop targeting the Congress government and instead initiate a CBI probe into the Kaleshwaram project and ensure the arrest of former chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao and former irrigation minister T Harish Rao.

Addressing a public meeting at Choppadandi in Karimanagar district as a part of Congress’ municipal poll campaign, Revanth Reddy said the Telangana Assembly had passed a resolution and forwarded it to the Centre seeking a CBI inquiry into the Kaleshwaram project, but no action had been taken even after six months. He also pointed out that the state government had sought permission to initiate an inquiry against an IAS officer in the Formula E-car race case, but the Centre had not responded.

Challenging the BJP, the Chief Minister demanded that the party arrest KCR in the Kaleshwaram case and K T Rama Rao in the Formula E-car race case before the municipal elections, if it was sincere about fighting corruption. He alleged that the BJP and the BRS had “Fevicol-like bond” and accused the BJP of protecting BRS leaders in return for political support.

The Chief Minister also criticised BJP leaders Bandi Sanjay Kumar, G Kishan Reddy and D K Aruna, asking them to explain what development funds they had secured from the Centre for Telangana.

He questioned why BJP leaders visiting the state failed to speak about the Palamuru–Rangareddy project’s national status, the second phase of the Hyderabad Metro Rail, the Musi River rejuvenation, or the Kaleshwaram investigation. Launching a fresh attack on KCR, Revanth Reddy alleged that the former chief minister had looted the state, pushed it into debt-trap and retreated to his farmhouse after losing power.