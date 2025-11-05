CM dares Kishan to slap CBI case against KCR

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy threw a challenge to Union Minister of Coal G Kishan Reddy to book a CBI case against former chief minister and BRS president K Chandrashekar Rao and former irrigation minister T Harish Rao and arrest them before November 11 - the byelection day of the Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency.

Coming down heavily on the Union Minister for not accepting the state government’s request to the Centre to order a detailed probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the irregularities in the Kaleshwaram project, the Chief minister also questioned Kishan Reddy for not giving approval to arrest BRS working president KT Rama Rao in Formula E race scam.

Alleging that the BRS and BJP entered a “secret agreement”, Revanth Reddy said that it was the BJP which made allegations that the Kaleshwaram lift irrigation project was an ATM for the KCR family. The Union ministers from Telangana also made comments that KCR and Harish Rao would be sent to jail in 48 hours if the case was handed over to the CBI, he pointed out.

“Now, the Union government took ‘U’ turn and did not take any action despite the state government writing a letter to it to order a CBI investigation into the project case. No case has been filed for the last three months. Even after seeking permission from the Governor to arrest KTR in the Formula E race case, there was no response for the last two months,” the Chief Minister alleged.

Addressing a byelection rally in the city after conducting a roadshow, the Chief Minister said that the car, the election symbol of BRS, was slowly morphing into a lotus (the election symbol of BJP). He further alleged that the BJP was indirectly supporting the BRS in Jubilee Hills byelection. “The BRS will merge with the ruling national party in the coming days. KCR’s daughter Kavitha recently revealed the plans of the BRS to merge with the BJP,” he pointed out.

The Chief Minister also took a swipe at KTR for not doing anything to the Jubilee Hills constituency during his tenure as MA&UD minister. “As the minister, KTR was busy roaming in swanky cars. Now, the BRS leader is shedding crocodile tears by targeting the Congress government,” he said.

According to the Chief Minister, everyone was aware of KTR’s conspiracy politics of throwing his own sister Kavitha from the KCR family with an aim to corner the entire ill-gotten wealth. “BRS leaders are trying to win votes in the name of sentiment when their own woman family member was not given due respect. Those who did not give ministerial positions to women for five years while in power should be beaten with a broom,” Revanth said.

Congress is the only party that has given respect and proper place to women and minorities in the governments, the CM said and demanded KTR to apologize by touching his nose on the ground at the Rahmathnagar crossroads for insulting departed Congress leader P Janardhan Reddy.

The Chief Minister announced that 4,000 houses would be given to the poor in Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency soon after the byelection.