CM deliberates with global experts on developing Musi

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy deliberated with top global City planners focusing on developing the 56-kilometers long Musi river front, green urban spaces during a series of meetings held in Dubai on Sunday.

The meetings in Middle East’s premier entrepot were an extension and continuation of the meetings with over 70 major global design, planning and architecture firms, consultancies and experts. During the meetings the global firms showcased their expertise in urban planning and aligned areas.

Participants presented projects from the past and currently underway in Europe, Middle East and other major Cities from across the globe. According to officials, almost all the firms have expressed interest in partnering with Telangana, particularly the Capital of the State. They would be visiting Telangana in coming days for further consultations.

“Historically, cities have evolved near water. Rivers and lakes define cities naturally. Once the Musi is rejuvenated, Hyderabad will be a rare city in the world to be defined by a river and several major lakes,” Revanth said, while welcoming the international firms to Hyderabad.

Asking these firms to evolve early plan prototypes, CM Revanth Reddy said, “I am not competing with other Indian cities and states. But I am trying to set benchmark against the best globally”.

The consultations underway would continue till late Sunday night (a working day in Dubai), before the Chief Minister-led delegation would be leaving for Hyderabad, the officials informed.

Principal Secretary to CM V Sheshadri, Special Secretary to CM, B Ajith Reddy, MA&UD Principal Secretary Dana Kishore, MD Musi River Development Corporation, Amrapali Katta and others were also present.

Earlier on these lines, CM during his visit to London visited the Thames river. On January 18, he inquired about the management of the river and the development of the riverfront project there. He also held discussions with the officials and experts of the Thames River Governing Council, Port of London Authority and other experts. The Authority has assured its support for all efforts to revive the Musi River in Hyderabad.