CM enquires about irregularities in Kaloji University

  • Created On:  29 Nov 2025 9:49 AM IST
CM enquires about irregularities in Kaloji University
Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday expressed his deep anger over the articles appearing in the newspapers on Kaloji University affairs and sought an explanation from the higher officials on the irregularities. The Chief Minister inquired about the allegations of irregularities in the evaluation of exam papers, arbitrary appointment of in-charges, and other incidents. The Chief Minister sought an explanation from the senior officials of the medical and health department on this issue.

The Chief Minister ordered strict action to be taken against those responsible for the chaotic situation in the prestigious university. Chief Minister Revanth Reddy made it clear that no matter how strong the people may be behind incidents that bring a bad name to the government, they will not be ignored.

The Chief Minister suggested that those working in high-level organisations should work efficiently, transparently, and impartially.

Kaloji University IrregularitiesCM Revanth ReddyMedical EducationAccountability MeasuresTelangana Governance

