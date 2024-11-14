Live
- No ‘blame game’ over pollution issue: Mann
- 3 Odisha Police officers get ‘Dakshata’ award
- Punjab To Rebrand Aam Aadmi Clinics Following Central Funding Dispute
- First inscribed ‘Sati Shila’ of Odisha deciphered
- India-China Defence Ministers To Meet Following Historic LAC Disengagement Deal
- NBW against ex-BJD MP, 5 others in tribal murder case
- Combing operations on against Maoists, weapons recovered: HM
- Delhi's winter action plan: Govt to set up 250 tents for homeless individuals
- Naik reviews drinking water project
- Eureka! 2 young innovators unleash creativity, dish out AI-enabled solutions
CM gets rousing reception from Mumbaikars
Revanth Reddy takes part as a star campaigner in Worli, Mumbai on Wednesday
Hyderabad: Chief Minister Revanth Reddy participated as a star campaigner of the Congress in the Maharashtra Assembly election campaign on Wednesday night. Before joining the road show, the Chief Minister offered prayers at the Tirupati Balaji temple in Worli.
The CM was accorded a rousing reception from Mumbaikars. Revanth Reddy along with Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aditya Thackeray and Mumbai City Congress president Varsha Gaikwad participated in the road show.
