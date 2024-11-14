CM gets rousing reception from Mumbaikars

Hyderabad: Chief Minister Revanth Reddy participated as a star campaigner of the Congress in the Maharashtra Assembly election campaign on Wednesday night. Before joining the road show, the Chief Minister offered prayers at the Tirupati Balaji temple in Worli.

The CM was accorded a rousing reception from Mumbaikars. Revanth Reddy along with Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aditya Thackeray and Mumbai City Congress president Varsha Gaikwad participated in the road show.