CM greetings to women on Bathukamma

CM greetings to women on Bathukamma
Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Saturday extended his warm greetings to the women of Telangana on the occasion of Bathukamma festival that commences from Sept 21.

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Saturday extended his warm greetings to the women of Telangana on the occasion of Bathukamma festival that commences from Sept 21.

“Women celebrate the floral festival of Bathukamma with devotion, worshipping nature and revered flowers,” the Chief Minister said in his message and wished the women community a joyful celebration of this festival, which stands as a symbol of Telangana’s rich culture, tradition, and the pivotal role of women in society.

Revanth Reddy further said that Bathukamma reflects the collective spirit of Telangana, showcasing the unity of people as they share both joys and hardships.

