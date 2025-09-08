CM holds meeting with turncoat MLAs

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Sunday held a meeting with defected MLAs at his residence in wake of Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar issuing notices to them following the Supreme Court’s verdict.

In the meeting which was attended by Deputy CM Bhatti, Ministers D Sridhar Babu and Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, they deliberated on resolving the issue the MLAs were facing in wake of the development. This proceedings which lasted for several hours, also witnessed the MLAs holding separate meetings with CM. Amongst other issues it was reported that Revanth Reddy assured the MLAs that he would hand over the responsibility of resolving the differences between the constituency leaders to PCC Chief B Mahesh Kumar Goud.

It may be recalled that the BRS legislative party has complained to the Speaker demanding they should be disqualified because they won on the BRS ticket and joined the ruling Congress party. The Speaker has stated in the notices that the defected MLAs should attend the hearing in view of complaint and give an explanation. Amongst them only a couple of these MLAs have given an explanation. The remaining ones are yet to respond to the Speaker’s notices.