CM indicates resumption of ‘Operation Akarshana’

Hyderabad: In view of impending local body polls, the Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy indicated the resumption of ‘Operation Akarshana’. As several Congress leaders, ministers, and MLAs called on CM Revanth Reddy to extend New Year greetings at his residence, he directed them to keep focused on the upcoming local body polls and also asked them to brace for defections from other parties.

According to party sources, as the partymen made a beeline and met him, he urged them to shun group politics and increase coordination with the party workers, while emphasising the significance of the local body polls.

He also stressed the need for bringing change in their attitudes for greater good of the party and cautioned that their ‘progress report’ was with him. While emphasising that everyone in the party forcefully counter the campaign against the government, he urged them to act rationally while dealing with issues within their Assembly segments.

He also urged the legislators to lend ears to the party workers and listen to their grievances.