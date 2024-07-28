CM invites Akbar to contest from Kodangal on Cong ticket

Hyderabad: In a lighter vein Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy invited AIMIM floor Akbaruddin Owaisi to contest from his constituency Kodangal from Congress ticket. He said that Akbar would be made Deputy CM who would not only sit beside him, but would be able to present the next budget.

Taking a swipe at concerns regarding funds for BCs, Revanth Reddy asked MLA to give a chance to BC candidate from Congress to win from his constituency. Akbar may contest from Kodangal on Congress ticket. “It will be my responsibility to ensure Akbar wins (from Kodangal). Even the nomination papers will be filed, he just needs to sign the papers and also no need to visit the constituency. I won’t be fighting the election (from there) and work for Akbar as Chief Election Agent to ensure his win. I shall later make him sit here (beside) and will make Deputy CM and ensure Budget sanction is also made by him,” Revanth said while reciprocating the compliment as a friend, much to the amusement of the members of the house who burst into laughter.