CM Jagan knew about Viveka’s murder in advance, Sunitha tells SC

Hyderabad: The late YS Vivekananda Reddy’s daughter Sunitha on Tuesday brought to the attention of the Supreme Court that AP Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy knew about the murder of the former minister. She claimed that the CM was aware of the murder in advance.



Sunitha has filed a petition in the SC challenging the anticipatory bail granted to MP Avinash Reddy by the Telangana High Court. The case figured in the court for urgent listing before a vacation bench of Justices Aniruddha Bose and Rajesh Bindal. During the hearing Sunitha herself presented arguments, highlighting several issues to the apex court’s attention.

She brought many issues to the attention of the court and argued that the Telangana HC has not taken into consideration many aspects, including the evidence collected by the CBI. “Avinash Reddy is not cooperating with the CBI investigation at all. He has not attended the hearing despite being given three notices. “The MP, citing his mother’s illness, used it as an excuse to avoid arrest. He is threatening the witnesses”, Sunitha alleged.

She argued before the bench that the AP government “is supporting the MP. Avinash Reddy has the support of key people in the ruling party,” Sunitha said. “Avinash Reddy is the principal conspirator in the murder of Vivekananda Reddy. The Telangana HC had initially refused to grant him interim protection. Key witnesses in the case need protection from the MP. The CBI is also opposing bail for Reddy,” she pointed out, seeking cancellation of the anticipatory bail granted to the MP by the HC.

Following Sunitha’s arguments, the SC adjourned the case for further hearing on June 19. She argued the case as senior counsels are not allowed to appear before court. Once senior advocate Siddharth Luthra started arguments the justices even said, “you will put us in trouble for discriminating, Mr. Luthra! You cannot argue, you may only assist. The bench, however, allowed the advocate to assist the petitioner.