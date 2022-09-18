CM KCR announces 10% for STs

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao announced that the government would implement 10 per cent reservations for Girijans and a GO in this regard will be released and implemented within a week. He said that he was fed up after repeatedly asking the Centre to approve the 10% quota for Girijans and asserted that a GO will be released on the enhanced reservations, irrespective of whether the Centre approves or not.

He also announced that 'Girijana Bandhu' will be implemented for landless ST community families soon, at 'Telangana Adivasi Banjara Atmeeya Sabha at NTR Stadium here.

Pointing out Tamil Nadu government is implementing 69% reservations, KCR questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi as to why they couldn't provide the same to Telangana government. He promised to release the GO within five minutes if the President gives green signal. He elicited confidence that the President will approve since she is also Adivasi.

Chief Minister KCR informed that the government has identified lands to sanction to the girijans, who are doing podu farming and committees also formed. As soon as reports submitted from villages, lands will be given to girijans and Rythu Bandhu will be implemented, he assured.