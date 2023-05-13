CM KCR announces big relief to jowar farmers

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has announced a big relief to farmers who harvested sorghum (jowar) in the Rabi (Yasangi) season. The State government will procure 100 per cent of the jowar produce by paying the minimum support price (MSP).

As instructed by the Chief Minister, Agriculture secretary M Raghunandan Rao issued a GO on Friday appointing TS Markfed as nodal agency and take up the task of procurement.

The Markfed will procure 65,499 metric tonnes of jowar (hybrid) harvested during the Rabi 2022-23 season under MSP in the State pool. The government has also accorded permission to the Markfed to obtain credit facility of Rs.219.92 crore from nationalised banks, financial institutions or the National Cooperative Development Corporation (NCDC). The government will give a guarantee for the credit.

The decision taken by the CM will help jowar farmers in Adilabad, Asifabad, Nirmal, Kamareddy, Medak, Sangareddy, Vikarabad, Narayanpet and Gadwal districts.