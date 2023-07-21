CM KCR asks all department officials to be ready for relief operations

Hyderabad: The government has issued the first emergency alert as the Godavari river is raging at Bhadrachalam due to heavy rains in the upper Godavari catchment area. In this context, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has issued several orders to Chief Secretary Shanti Kumari for urgent measures to be taken.

It is advised to alert the government machinery and the concerned departments including the police and take immediate action. In Bhadrachalam, the people of flood-prone areas have been ordered to be ready to carry out relief measures to enable them to move to safer areas. The CM said that the services of the officials who worked during previous floods should be utilized.

The CM ordered Durishetti Anudeep, who is currently working as the Collector of Hyderabad, to immediately leave and go to Bhadrachalam to be ready to undertake relief measures depending on the situation there.

He said that the government has set up control rooms in the Collectorates and MRO offices along with the State Secretariat for rains and flood relief measures. The CM ordered to make helicopter and NDRF troops available for relief operations.

As per the orders of KCR, the authorities have made all necessary arrangements including helicopters, control room and related relief operations and prepared for relief operations in Bhadrachalam. The CM ordered the officials of other departments like Revenue, Panchayat Raj, Medical, Health and Disaster Management to be alert and take immediate action in this regard in coordination.

CS was advised to monitor the situation from time to time. CM KCR made it clear that the State government is ready to face any situation.