CM KCR chairs meeting on paddy procurement

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Saturday chaired a meeting with ministers and MLAs at Pragati Bhavan over paddy procurement. The CM will also direct the MPs on the course of action to be followed in the parliament.

K Chandrasekhar Rao will also discuss about the Piyush Goyal's explanation in the parliament when TRS leaders raised their voice at the centre. The CM would also direct the MPs in pressurizing the centre over launching one system across nation on paddy procurement.

On the other hand, most of the opposition parties including TMC, BJD, Congress, DMK, SP, BSP stood in support of the TRS MPs in the parliament.