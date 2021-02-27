CM KCR condoles death of Zaheerabad former MLA Chengal Baganna

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao expressed grief over the demise of former Zaheerabad MLA Chengal Baganna. The CM said that Chengal Baganna had dedicate his life serving people and was a role model for today's generation.

He conveyed his heart-felt condolences to the bereaved family.

Chengal Baganna passed away on Friday midnight while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Hyderabad. He was the only non-Congress leader to win from Zaheerabad. He contested from TDP against Congress candidate P Narasimha Reddy in 1994 assembly elections.

He had also contested the 2004 Assembly elections against Fariduddin but lost. Baganna, who later joined the BJP, had contested as an MP candidate from Zaheerabad Lok Sabha constituency in 2009, but lost.

He is known for his simplicity and did not even own a house. He lived in his rented house in Zaheerabad town till his last breath.