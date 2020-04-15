CM KCR convenes meeting over lockdown guidelines by centre
Highlights
Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has asked the officials to make arrangements to implement the guidelines issued for partial relaxation in some...
Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has asked the officials to make arrangements to implement the guidelines issued for partial relaxation in some important sectors by the centre today.
KCR is likely to make some announcement in tune with central guidelines and ease the problems being faced by business community as well as people particularly the affected under the total lockdown.
All these issues will be discussed in the meeting called by KCR with all senior officials this afternoon.
