CM KCR decries Centre's step-motherly attitude in paddy procurement

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao expressed displeasure over Union government for not purchasing paddy 100 per cent cultivated in Telangana. The CM has also decided to shot off a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding the procurement of all paddy grown in the State from the next season.

At a high-level meeting with officials of the Agriculture department on Saturday, the Chief Minister pointed out that the Centre was purchasing all the crop from Punjab while it showed step-motherly towards Telangana, which was one of the highest paddy growing States in the country.

The Chief Minister said it was not good on part of the Centre to discriminate Telangana in the procurement of paddy in the crisis time. He instructed the State officials to ensure the entire paddy stocks were procured before the beginning of the new farming season in June this year.