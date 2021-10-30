CM KCR determined not to see me in legislative assembly: Eatala

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao seemed to have determined not to see me in the legislative assembly, said former minister and BJP Huzurabad candidate Eatala Rajender.

After casting his vote in Kamalapur, Eatala Rajender spoke to media where he said that there was no control on the money and liquor flow in the constituency. "Hundreds of crores have been distributed to woo the voters. Several voters staged dharna demanding money to vote which shows how the ruling party influenced the voters," he said.

He further added that the K Chandrasekhar Rao is determined not to allow him into the assembly and that is why no action is being taken by the police against money and liquor flow in Huzurabad. Eatala said that the society will be pushed into slavery if the people did not oppose.

The by-election for Huzurabad is necessitated with the resignation of sitting MLA and minister Eatala Rajender.