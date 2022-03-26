CM KCR distressed over Centre's indifference to paddy issue

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao is likely to go to New Delhi to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other Union Ministers to pursue the issue of paddy procurement and the enhancement of ST reservation in education and employment.

The CM on Friday held a meeting with State Ministers S Niranjan Reddy, Gangula Kamalakar, Puvvada Ajay and others who returned to the city from New Delhi after the Union Minister for Food Piyush Goyal turned down the State government's plea to procure all paddy harvested in the current Rabi season.

Leaders said that KCR was unhappy at the Centre's indifference towards Telangana in addressing the procurement issue. The recent statement made by the union government in the Parliament on the increase of ST reservation was also discussed in the meeting.

It may be mentioned here that Union Civil Supplies Minister Piyush Goyal said the Centre would procure raw rice from the State. Goyal criticised the State government for spreading falsehood on the paddy row. The Union Minister alleged that the State government was trying to malign the image of the Centre by misleading farmers.

The Chief Minister reportedly discussed Goyal's remarks that the Centre would procure raw rice from the State. The CM spoke about the response from the Centre and reaction of the BJP leaders on the paddy procurement demand.

Sources said that the CM was serious and wanted to pursue the two important issues with the Centre. If the Union government fails to respond positively, the TRS chief was planning to hold a dharna in New Delhi after Ugadi festival.