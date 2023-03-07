CM KCR extends Holi greetings

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao greeted people of Telangana and the country on Holi festival. In a message, he said that "The festival of colours – Holi is a welcome to the restart of the cycle of nature in a new way and marks the beginning of the spring season with green shoots."

He said that "All the villages fill with joy and excitement with kolatam sounds and 'Jajiri' songs and plays by children in the moonlight during Navratri."

KCR said that Holi instills the philosophy of living in harmony with nature and creates a feel that human life is a festivity irrespective of age of child with full of colours and joyfulness. He suggested that everyone should celebrate Holi festival happily with natural colors like Moduga flowers, leaving behind differences and expressing love for each other.

The CM said that the development action plan taken up by the state government in its own state brought cheers in the lives of Dalit Bahujans and all sections of people in Telangana. He made it clear that their efforts will continue till exuberance is brought into the lives of all the people of the country.