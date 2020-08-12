CM KCR failed to protect Telangana rights on Krishna, Godavari waters: BJP

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP vice-president NVVS Prabhakar criticised Cheif Minister K Chandrasekar Rao for miserably failing to protect rights of the State on waters of Krishan and Godavari rivers. Addressing the media on Tuesday, he alleged that the intention behind the TS requesting for the postponement of the Apex Council meeting shows the TRS chief hobnobbing with his AP counterpart on Rayalseema Lift Irrigation Scheme.

The former BJP MLA said that during the last Apex Council meeting, the decision to start Palamuru-Ranga Reddy irrigation project was unanimous in the presence of the then AP CM N Chandrababu Naidu. He demanded a CBI probe into the project cost escalation and also in the tender process of all the on-going projects on Krishna and Godavari rivers in Telangana.

He said that only one contractor is running the show, dictating and directing the Chief Ministers of both the States regarding project tenders. He questioned as to why KCR agreed to shift the Krishna River Water Management Board (KRMB) to AP? Also, found fault with the CM for not sending the agenda to be discussed in the second Apex Council meeting, despite a series of reminders, from the Centre. Prabakar also questioned as to why the TRS government is not sending the Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) of the ongoing projects in Telangana. In turn, this situation is giving way for suspicions for many on possible kickbacks in the irrigation project works in the State. That apart, he said that the raids on selected hospitals regarding the collection of high charges from Covid patients are an eyewash.