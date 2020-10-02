CM KCR felicitates governor's husband for bagging Dhanwantari award

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has felicitated governor Tamilisai's husband Soundararajan for bagging Dhanwatari award for his contributions in the medical field. Soundararajan is a popular nephrologist and medical teacher.

The CM visited Raj Bhavan after paying tributes to the Mahatma Gandhi at Bapu Ghat. He presented a memento to Soundararajan on the occasion.





Later, Rao held a brief discussion with the governor over the conditions prevailing in the state. Launch of the Dharani portal, new revenue act, registration of non-agricultural properties and the apex council between both the Telugu states have come under discussion.

It is learned that the governor also explained the Chief Minister about the launch of e-office at the Raj Bhavan.