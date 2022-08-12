CM KCR finalises Kusukuntla Prabhakar Reddy's name for Munugode by-poll

Hyderabad: As the political situation heating up in Monugode constituency after the resignation of MLA Rajagopal Reddy both from Assembly and Congress and the Election Commission is yet announce a date for by-poll, all the political parties are on toes to contest the election by fielding their candidates. Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has finalised Kusukuntla Prabhakar Reddy's name as the TRS party's candidate for the Munugode by-election.

The TRS supremo would be announcing Prabhakar Reddy's name in a public meeting 'Praja Deevena Sabha' to be held in Samsthan Narayananpur on August 20.

In the meanwhile, the BJP would go with Rajagopal Reddy as its candidate and Congress is yet announce the candidate's name for the by-poll.

On Thursday, Dr Cheruku Sudhakar, who joined the Congress by merging his Telangana Inti Party, stated that he is ready to contest from the Munugode Assembly constituency if the Congress permits him to do so.

"My village falls in the constituency neighbouring to Munugode and I have association with many people in both constituencies," he recalled.

With the resignation of Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy, by-election would be held for Munugode. However, the Election Commission of India has not yet announced dates for by-election but the main political parties TRS, Congress and BJP are busy in finalising the candidates so that ample time is left for campaign.

To a question, Sudhakar termed Rajagopal Reddy's brother and MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy as his friend. "I don't know why Venkat Reddy considers me as a foe to him," he mentioned and added that he will extend support to any candidate finalised by the high command for Munugode.