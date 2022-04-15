CM KCR following in the footsteps of Ambedkar

Jangaon: Telangana government is the only one in the country striving for the all round development of the distressed sections, Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Errabelli Dayakar Rao said.

Initiating several developmental works worth around Rs 11.76 crore at Chinna Madur village in Jangaon district on Thursday, he said that the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is following the ideals of Baba Saheb Ambedkar in letter and spirit.

Dalit empowerment is on the top of agenda of the TRS government, he said, referring to the TRS government's flagship scheme, Dalit Bandhu, a one-time capital assistance of Rs 10 lakh per SC family as 100 per cent to establish a suitable income generating schemes as per their choice (without bank loan linkage).

The government earmarked Rs 17,700 crore in the ongoing budget for the Dalit Bandhu scheme, he recalled. The scheme will cover all the Dalits in the State in three years, he added.

Also paying tributes to Baba Saheb Ambedkar on the occasion of his 131st birth anniversary, Errabelli said that people should follow the ideals of the great man who ensured equal rights to all and worked for the empowerment of distressed sections. Emphasising the need for installing Ambedkar statues in all the villages of Palakurthy Assembly constituency, the Minister assured of financial assistance it requires.

Errabelli accused the BJP-led Central government of stalling the development of Telangana.

He also found fault with the Centre for obstructing the SC Categorisation Bill. Later, the Minister had lunch in the house of Meda Soma Narsaiah, former sarpanch of Chinna Madur.