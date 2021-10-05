CM KCR giving funds for temple development: Indrakaran Reddy

Hyderabad: Endowments Minister A Indrakaran Reddy on Monday informed the Legislative Council that the government was spending huge funds for construction of new temples and renovation of old ones.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has offered huge funds for Yadadri temple and Rs 50 crore was being spent to develop Basar temple, he informed.

A plan is on to develop Sitharam temple in Bhadradri. He was replying to queries by members – Puranam Satish, Balasani Lakshmi Narayana, Yegge Mallesham and Prabhakar Rao on temples' development in Adilabad and Gangapupram and others.

"The CM has offered funds for regular puja rituals in 3,645 temples across the State. On a par with the staff the archakas are getting salaries from the Common Good Fund. Besides, Rs 50 crore for Basar temple, we plan to spend Rs 8.40 crore on guest houses, sheds and compound walls at temples at various locations."

"We will spend Rs 50 lakh for Gangapuram temple and Rs 30 lakh for Gudem Satyanarayana temple on their development", he said.