CM KCR greets Adivasis, tribals

Hyderabad: On the occasion of World Adivasi Day on August 9, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao extended greetings to Adivasis and tribals of the State. He said Adivasis are the 'symbol of love and affection and untainted human relations'.

He said the State government was improving road network and power supply and other infrastructure facilities in tribal habitations. The prestigious Ramji Gondu memorial museum will be established soon. Kumrambheem memorial and other museums are already opened. The Adivasi and Tribal Atmagourava (Self-Respect) buildings are being constructed in costly areas of Hyderabad.

"The government accorded top priority to the adivasi culture, customs and traditions and festivals. It is helping to promote business of forest produce under 'Giri Brand' and also offer livelihoods through the Girijana Cooperative Society," he said.