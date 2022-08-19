CM KCR greets people on the Janmashtami festival

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao extended greetings to the people of the Telangana state on the occasion of Sri Krishna Janmashtami.

CM KCR said that the Janmashtami, the birthday of Lord Sri Krishna is the auspicious day for Hindus. He said that the Geetacharya's philosophy, teachings and practice are highly influential in the country's spiritual, social and political spheres.

The Chief Minister prayed to Lord Krishna to shower the blessings to the people of the country on this auspicious day.