CM KCR inaugurates integrated Collectorate complex in Jagtial

Jagtial: The Telangana State Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Wednesday inaugurated the Integrated District Offices Complex in Jagtial town.



The Chief Minister, who reached the district headquarters by helicopter, landed at the Collectorate premises, from where he headed to the new TRS party district office and inaugurated it.

He later laid the foundation stone for the proposed Jagtial Medical College building and also inaugurated the Integrated District Offices Complex.

The Chief Minister is conducting a review meeting with officials and public representatives, after which he is expected to head to Mothe, where he will address a public meeting.

Three Ministers T Harish Rao, Koppula Eshwar and Gangula Kamalakar, along with MLAs S Sanjay Kumar and K Vidyasagar Rao, MLCs K Kavitha, L Ramana, T Bhanu Prasad and Padi Koushik Reddy, have been given the responsibility of mobilising people for the public meeting from Jagtial, Korutla, Dharmapuri, Karimnagar, Choppadandi, Vemulawada and Huzurabad constituencies.

Jagtial district administration is making arrangements to ensure that the tour of CM KCR passes off smoothly.

On the next day i.e Thursday, the Chief Minister will inaugurate Road and Buildings guest house and will attend Karimnagar Municipal Corporation Ex-Mayor Ravinder Singh daughter's wedding. After that, the CM will inspect construction of cable bridge and Maneru river front works.

Earlies on December 4, the State Health and Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Sunday directed the officials to make Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's visit to the Jagtial town a grand success.

Ministers Harish Rao, Koppula Eashwar, Jagitial MLA Dr Sanjay Kumar, District Collector G Ravi, SP Sindhu Sharma reviewed the arrangements for the visit with the officials of the government departments on Sunday evening at the Collectorate meeting hall.

On this occasion, Minister Harish Rao said that as a part of CM's visit told that the government departments should carry out the responsibilities assigned to them with integrity and strong security arrangements should be made to prevent any unwanted incident. Officials should ensure that traffic problems do not arise and make sure that is no power interruption till the CM's visit is over. The public representatives attending the program were advised to hand over the passes to the district officials of the concerned departments on time.

He also said that, the medical and health department officials should make an ambulance available for the CM's visit. According to the protocol, the seating arrangements should be checked by the revenue official. Also, asked for the fire extinguishers to be kept ready.