Lokesh says he paid for Colombo match trip, slams YSRCP

Vijayawada: IT and education minister Nara Lokesh has clarified that he attended the recent India-Pakistan cricket match in Colombo at his own expense, dismissing allegations by the YSRCP that government funds were used for the trip.

Posting on X, Lokesh said, “The flight ticket is mine! The match ticket is mine! I watched the match with my money. Did I spend any of your money, Jagan?” In his characteristic style, he directly addressed former Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, rejecting what he termed as false propaganda.

Meanwhile, speaking to media persons during a chit-chat in the Assembly lobby, Lokesh observed that senior YSRCP leader Botcha Satyanarayana has lost control over party members in the Legislative Council.

He pointed out that two MLCs from the same party had submitted separate adjournment motions on different issues that appeared to contradict each other. According to Lokesh, one notice sought a discussion on adulterated laddus issue of TTD, while another demanded debate over issues related to Indapur Dairy.

Lokesh said that it would be interesting to see which issue the party would prioritise and ‘who would gain the upper hand’ in what he described as internal differences. He added that the ruling party would observe the opposition’s strategy in the House.