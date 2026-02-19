Govt ready for debate on TTD ghee, says HM

Vijayawada: Amid continuing uproar by members of the YSRCP, home minister Vangalapudi Anitha on Wednesday asserted that the government was ready for a full-fledged discussion in the Assembly on the alleged adulteration of ghee supplied to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD).

After the Legislative Council resumed following a three-hour adjournment over YSRCP demand for discussion on ghee issue, Anitha said the government was prepared for any debate in the public interest, but asked the Opposition to come forward with concrete evidence. She also expressed strong displeasure over the Opposition members for obstructing Council proceedings for the second consecutive day.

She noted that minister K Atchannaidu had already announced in the House on Tuesday that the ruling side was willing to discuss the alleged adulteration of ghee used for TTD laddus. Citing the findings of a Special Investigation Team (SIT), Anitha said the report submitted to the government indicated that the substance in question was not pure ghee but a chemical mixture.

The home minister criticised the Opposition for raising what she termed “baseless allegations” and recalled that the previous controversy over the so-called “pink diamond” had also consumed valuable legislative time before inquiries concluded that no such diamond existed.

Defending Heritage Foods, she said the company has been operating for over three decades and follows strict norms, including a policy of not supplying ghee directly to temples. She also criticised the Opposition for politicising Lord Sri Venkateswara Swamy.

Later, speaking at the Assembly media point, Anitha accused YSRCP members of bringing unrelated issues to the House and creating disorder instead of participating in constructive debate. “If they have proof, they should come forward for discussion. We are ready,” she said.

She further alleged that during the previous government’s tenure, contracts were awarded to firms without proper procurement experience and questioned what substances were mixed in the ghee supplied at that time.

Warning against politicising religious matters, the minister said political leaders could target each other but should not drag Lord Venkateswara into controversies. She also pointed out that it was the YSRCP members themselves who had moved adjournment motions on adulterated laddus and the Indapur Dairy issue.