CM KCR inaugurates market yard in Wanaparthy

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao who was on a tour to Wanaparthy has inaugurated market yard at Chityala. Ministers Niranjan Reddy, Srinivas Goud, Sabitha Indra Reddy and MLAs, MLCs and other party workers were present.



The CM has been to Wanaparthy to inaugurate and lay foundation stones for various developmental works including the launch of 'Mana Ooru-Mana Badi, Mana Basti-Mana Badi' programme.

K Chandrasekhar Rao will also open the party office in Nagavaram and will inaugurate newly constructed collectorate. After the lunch with party leaders, he will lay foundation stone for government medical college and address the people later. He will return to Hyderabad this evening.