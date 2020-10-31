CM KCR inaugurates Rythu Vedika in Jangaon

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has inaugurated Rythu Vedika here at Kodakandla village of Jangaon district on Saturday. Later, the CM inspected 'Palle Prakruti Vanam. Ministers Errabelli Dayakar Rao, Nirajan Reddy, Satyavati Rathod, Rythu Bandhu state president Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, MPs, MLAs and MLCs of erstwhile Warangal district were present.

Rythu Vedikas are constructed for farmers, a place to discuss the measures to be adapted to enhance imports, promote greenery, crops to be cultivated and other issues related to farming.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister expressed pleasure on the opening of Rythu Vedika, one of a kind initiative to support farmers. "Farmers across the country have no place to discuss farming, advanced technology to use to produce large crop yields, imports, exports, crop damage and more. Other countries like the USA and Europe provide subsidy to the farmers which are not seen in our country. Even if the state government wants to support the farmers, the central government impose restrictions on the purchase of paddy," KCR said citing the statement of the Food Corporation of India (FCI) which stated that paddy couldn't be purchased above Rs 1,888.

No state government is purchasing paddy from the farmers, unlike Telangana which opened the procurement centres across the state.

The CM said that the ministers are directed to open the paddy procurement centres at all villages in order to avoid farmers going to the market committees which is prone to spread the coronavirus in the state.