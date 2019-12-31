CM KCR inspects Mid Manair Dam

Rajanna Siricilla: Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Monday inspected the Mid Manair Dam (MMD) and performed Jala Harathi to river Godavari at Tungalapalli bridge in the district.

First time, the water level in the MMD reservoir reached its full capacity of 25 tmcft through the prestigious Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS).

The Irrigation department officials briefed the chief minister about the benefits of the Kaleshwaram project in storing water at the MMD.

The chief minister has expressed happiness over the completion of the irrigation project works. Earlier, the chief minister along with his family members visited Vemulawada temple and offered prayers to Lord Shiva.

Vice-chairman of the State Planning Commission B Vinod Kumar, Ministers K T Rama Rao, Eatala Rajendar, Indrakaran Reddy, Koppula Eshwar and Gangula Kamalakar, MLC Naradasu Laxman Rao, MLAs Rasamayi Balakishan, Sunke Ravi Shankar and Zilla Parishad Chairperson N Aruna were present.